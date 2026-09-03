2 killed, multiple hurt in shooting at Minneapolis apartment building: Police

Cordon tape blocks off a daytime emergency scene. (Getty Images stock photo/MattGush)

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- Two people were killed and several others, including police officers, were injured in a shooting at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspected shooter is also dead, according to interim Police Chief Bill Peterson, who told reporters he was "truly sickened by this level of violence."

It is unclear how the suspect died, and Peterson said a motive is not clear. Investigators are probing whether the suspect had some connection to the building, including whether he was a former or current tenant and whether he was under an eviction notice, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

One shooting victim died at the scene, and the other died at Hennepin County Medical Center, police said.

Three civilians and three Minneapolis police officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

Some of the victims lived in the building, according to police.

The shooting unfolded Wednesday afternoon, and when responding officers encountered victims in the lobby, they heard additional gunfire, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Garrett Parten said.

"Officers followed the sound of gunfire to the upper floor of the building, and on that floor, officers encountered a haze that significantly limited their visibility," Parten said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey praised the officers, who he said brought people to safety "all while getting shot at themselves."

"Our Minneapolis police officers acted with incredible bravery and courage," he said.

Four officers "experienced adverse effects" from the hazy unknown substance, police said, and two additional officers were injured when their squad car was involved in a crash while responding to the shooting.

ABC News' Luke Barr and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

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