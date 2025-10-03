2 Manchester synagogue attack victims, including 1 who died, hit by police gunfire, police say

The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a terror attack. Picture date: Friday October 3, 2025. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Two of the Manchester synagogue attack victims appeared to been shot by police officers who were trying to stop the assailant, the Greater Manchester Police said Friday.

One of the victims with apparent gunshot wounds died during the attack and the other remains hospitalized, police said.

"The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury," Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said in a statement.

Police said they determined the victims who were shot were likely hit by police because the suspect -- who was fatally shot by police -- was not in possession of any firearms, according to their initial investigation.

Police alleged that Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent, drove a vehicle into a crowd outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue early on Thursday. He then allegedly exited the vehicle and began attacking people with a blade -- actions that police said were a terrorist incident.

As the attack unfolded, congregants blockaded themselves inside the synagogue, keeping Al-Shamie outside. He was then struck and killed by police gunfire, officials said.

Both of those who appeared to have been struck by law enforcement were believed to have been sheltering inside the synagogue, where they were "close together" behind a door as "worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry," police said.

Police earlier on Friday said in a statement that they had identified the two victims killed during the attack as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both of whom were from Crumpsall.

Law enforcement did not immediately say which of the victims appeared to have been hit by gunfire. The victim who was shot and injured was one of three who were receiving treatment for injuries in local hospitals, police said on Friday.

Three additional suspects -- two men and a woman -- were also taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, police said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Al-Shamie's family released a statement condemning "this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians."

"We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened," the family said. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.