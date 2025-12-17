2 men arrested for allegedly trafficking nearly $7 million worth of SNAP benefits: Officials

National News
Aaron Katersky, ABC News
December 17, 2025
Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) signage at a grocery store in Dorchester, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The US government shutdown became painfully real for tens of millions Americans over the weekend as it hit the one-month mark with food aid disrupted, cuts to child care kicking in, and health insurance premiums spiking. Photographer: Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(MASSACHUSETTS) -- Two Massachusetts men trafficked nearly $7 million worth of benefits intended for people who cannot afford food, federal prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday.

Antonio Bonheur, 74, of Mattapan, and Saul Alisme, 21, of Hyde Park, were arrested Wednesday morning and charged with one count of food stamp fraud in a scheme that U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said "turned a program to feed families into a multimillion dollar criminal enterprise."

Assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, became a focal point during the most recent government shutdown. According to federal prosecutors, the defendants operated small retail stores that, despite their limited size, inventory and food offerings, exhibited extraordinarily high SNAP redemption volumes far in excess of what could reasonably be supported by legitimate sales.

One store's monthly SNAP redemptions exceeded $100,000 and, at times, even $500,000, prosecutors said. By comparison, a full-service supermarket in Boston typically redeems $82,000 per month in SNAP benefits.

Investigators went undercover, discovering that the defendants had personally exchanged SNAP benefits for cash. Both stores were also allegedly observed selling liquor in exchange for SNAP benefits.

"This is taxpayer money meant to keep people from going hungry. These defendants decided to take it for themselves," Foley said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

