2 more charged in Louvre jewel heist, 3 released from custody

(NEW YORK) -- Two people arrested in the investigation into the Louvre Museum robbery last month have been formally charged in connection with the case, according to the Paris Public Prosecutor's office. Both denied their involvement in the robbery.

Two others were charged in connection with the heist this week.

French authorities identified the new suspects as a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. They were charged with organized robbery and conspiracy to commit organized robbery and remanded into custody.

Additionally, three of the five people arrested on Oct. 29 have been released from custody, prosecutors said.

On Oct. 19, four masked thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the Louvre, the world's most visited museum, that were valued at $102 million. The robbery, which authorities say took just seven minutes, sparked a national outcry and nationwide manhunt.

The stolen jewels remain missing, authorities say.

Last week, one suspect was arrested at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport while trying to board a plane bound for Algeria, police said, while the second suspect was detained as he was about to travel to Mali.

The investigation is ongoing.

