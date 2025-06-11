2 people found dead at remote campground in Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
June 11, 2025
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ISLE ROYALE, Mich.) -- Two people were found dead at Isle Royale National Park in a "remote backcountry campground" within the park, according to the National Park Service.

The Isle Royal National Park is a remote island wilderness in the middle of Lake Superior in Michigan. It is only accessible by ferry, seaplane or private watercraft, according to the NPS.

Park rangers received reports of two people found dead at the campground on Sunday afternoon, the NPS said.

Rangers then hiked 11 miles overnight to reach the campground and assess the situation. They arrived early Monday morning and confirmed two unidentified people were found dead, the NPS said.

Their cause of death remains unknown, according to the NPS.

Additional ground and aviation resources responded on Monday, the NPS said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

2 people found dead at remote campground in Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park

Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Jun. 11, 2025
National News

2 people found dead at remote campground in Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park

Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Jun. 11, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital