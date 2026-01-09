Portland shooting latest: State attorney general says he’s opening probe

(PORTLAND, Ore.) -- A Customs and Border Protection Agent shot and injured two people in Portland, Oregon, Thursday, who federal authorities said "weaponized" their vehicle against law enforcement.

The incident came after an ICE officer on Wednesday allegedly shot and killed a woman in her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparking outrage and backlash against the presence of federal agents there. Similarly, the mayor of Portland called for immigration enforcement operations to halt while the investigation is ongoing.

In the Minneapolis case as well, federal officials alleged the motorists tried to ram agents, who fired defensive shots.

The Department of Homeland Security alleged the shooting in Portland occurred while Border Patrol agents were conducting a "targeted" stop on a vehicle carrying two people allegedly affiliated with the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang. The passenger, who was identified Friday as Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, was the target of the investigation, DHS said.

The agents on the stop were part of a CBP operation dubbed "Operation Oregon," according to multiple law enforcement sources.

"When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents," DHS said in a statement.

The driver, who was identified by DHS as Luis David Nico Moncada, was not the target of the operation, according to sources. He was stopped driving a red Toyota, before he and Zambrano-Contreras attempted to flee, according to sources.

The agent, as DHS said in their statement, feared for their safety and fired at the vehicle.

Homeland Security alleged Friday that both victims were believed to have been undocumented Venezuelan nationals with ties to TdA.

Sources stressed the investigation is in the preliminary stages and the information could change.

The two people who were shot Thursday were treated at a hospital for their injuries and their conditions are unknown, according to law enforcement sources.

During the press conference Thursday, Portland Police Chief Bob Day said local officials “do not know the facts of this case,” but an investigation is ongoing.

Asked whether the passenger, Zambrano-Contreras, is linked to a previous shooting, the police chief said, "I can't comment on whether or not that's the case. We don't know who these individuals are."

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson told reporters, "We know what the federal government says happened here. There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time is long past."

"We are calling on ICE to halt all operations in Portland until a full and independent investigation can take place," he said. "Our community deserves answers."

Later Thursday evening, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said he was opening an investigation into the shooting.

In a social media post, Rayfield said the Oregon Department of Justice investigation will examine whether any federal officers acted outside the scope of their lawful authority during the encounter. The post said the investigation would include witness interviews and video evidence.

The shooting incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. local time on Thursday, officials said. Portland police said officers responded to the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street near Adventist Health, a medical office, for the report of a shooting.

Several minutes later, Portland police officers responding to a call for help at an apartment complex some three miles away from the shooting scene found a man and woman with "apparent gunshot wounds," according to the police department.

The victims then drove themselves to an apartment complex in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street, where the man who had been shot called for help, according to police.

"Officers confirmed that federal agents had been involved in a shooting," the Portland Police Department said in an earlier statement, adding, "Portland Police were not involved in the incident."

Police Chief Day urged calm amid "heightened emotion" following the deadly ICE officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

"We are still in the early stages of this incident," Day said in a statement. "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."

During the press conference, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek called for transparency from the federal government in the investigation.

"The priority right now is a full, completed investigation, not more detentions. My message to the federal government is this: We demand transparency. We demand your cooperation with Portland Police and the Multnomah County DA, because we need to investigate this incident efficiently and effectively so we can rebuild trust with our nation's government," Kotek said.

Earlier, Mayor Wilson called the incident "deeply troubling" while also calling on residents to "show up with calm and purpose during this difficult time."

"Portland does not respond to violence with violence," he said in a statement. "We respond with clarity, unity, and a commitment to justice. We must stand together to protect Portland."

Early Friday, Portland police confirmed that at least six people were arrested during protests as crowds gathered outside an ICE facility.

"At about 9 p.m., officers requested that people move to the sidewalk, as traffic remained open in the area. An officer in the PPB Sound Truck, a loudspeaker-equipped police vehicle, broadcast that request repeatedly to the group," the Portland Police bureau said in their statement. "PPB moved in and made targeted arrests resulting in five custodies," while another arrest was made later on.

Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez told reporters at the scene of the shooting that he is "very concerned."

"We are here from this attorney's office to monitor, to assist and to make sure that there's a thorough and complete investigation, that evidence is fully preserved, and that we're certainly hoping that we can get all of the facts about what transpired," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.