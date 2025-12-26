2 ski patrollers injured in avalanche while conducting avalanche mitigation work at California ski resort

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
December 26, 2025
Mountan bikers have replaced skiers in early August as a record-breaking ski season comes to a slushy end on August 6, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, California. After a series of winter atmospheric rivers slammed into this high elevation Sierra Nevada resort, dropping 900 inches of snow at the top of Mammoth Mountain and nearly 700 inches in the village, the ski season was pushed into August for only the third time in Mammoth's history. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

(CALIFORNIA) -- Two ski patrollers performing avalanche mitigation work at a California ski resort were injured in an avalanche on Friday, the resort operator said.

The avalanche occurred at Mammoth Mountain at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time, prior to ski area operations. The two patrollers got caught in a slide and were transported to an area hospital, the resort said.

One person sustained serious injuries and was being transported out of the area for further care, while the other was evaluated for possible broken bones, the resort said.

The ski area was closed for the remainder of the day amid high avalanche danger, the resort said.

Mammoth Mountain, which is located in Mammoth Lakes in the Sierra Nevada mountains, has received more than 5 feet of snow since Tuesday, the resort said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

