2 teens arrested, 3rd suspect at large in DC murder of congressional intern

Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
September 5, 2025

(WASHINGTON) -- Two 17-year-olds have been arrested in the murder of congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Friday.

Investigators are still searching for a third suspect.

Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was killed by a stray bullet in Washington on June 30.

"He was an innocent bystander who was caught in a violent act that was not meant for him," Pirro said. "His death is a stark reminder of how fragile life is and how violence too often visits us in the nation's capital."

The two suspects arrested are being charged as adults with first-degree murder, she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

