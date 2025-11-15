2 Tennessee law enforcement officers injured in crash

National News
Meredith Deliso and Jon Haworth, ABC News
November 15, 2025
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(MARYVILLE, Tenn.) -- Two law enforcement officers were injured in a crash during an "executive protection mission" in Maryville, Tennessee, officials said.

The incident occurred Friday evening south of Knoxville on East Lamar Alexander Parkway at Merritt Road in Maryville, according to a statement from the Maryville City Government.

An officer in the Maryville Police Department's motor unit was involved in a crash with a state trooper "during an executive protection mission involving multiple law enforcement agencies," Maryville officials said.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One officer is in critical condition, according to Maryville officials, who did not provide further information on the injuries the officer suffered in the crash.

"We ask everyone to keep the officer, family and the medical staff in your prayers," Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said in a statement. "All of us at the Maryville Police Department appreciate the concern and outpouring of support from this incredible community."

City officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Trump administration didn’t send a delegation to COP30. How the US is maintaining a presence at the climate summit

Julia Jacobo, ABC News
Nov. 15, 2025
National News

Louisiana inmate escapes prison after throwing chemical substance at officer’s face: Police

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Nov. 14, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital