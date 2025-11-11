200 million wake up to 1st major snow of season, extreme cold

Kenton Gewecke and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
November 11, 2025
Freeze Alerts - Latest Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) -- More than 200 million people are waking up to an early blast of winter with the first major snowfall of the season and the coldest temperatures, too.

Parts of Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan saw more than 1 foot of lake effect snow.

Flurries even fell in Nashville, Tennessee, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

On Tuesday morning, the snow is still falling in Buffalo and Syracuse in upstate New York, as well parts of Pennsylvania.

That lake effect snow in upstate New York will continue Tuesday and into Wednesday morning off Lakes Erie and Ontario. Two to 4 inches of additional snowfall is possible before it turns to rain on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures are invading the Northeast and the South.

The cold blast is also expected to bring daily record low temperatures to dozens of cities in the Southeast, from Knoxville, Tennessee, to the Florida Keys.

Freeze warnings are in place Tuesday morning in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The high temperature on Tuesday will only hit 48 degrees in Raleigh, North Carolina; 50 degrees in Atlanta; 53 degrees in Jacksonville, Florida; 57 in Orlando, Florida; and 68 in Miami. 

And the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England are facing wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph on Tuesday, making the cold temperatures there feel even colder.

