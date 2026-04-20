2026 Boston Marathon Update

Defending champion John Korir broke the Boston Marathon course record, riding a tailwind to outrun the fastest field in event history and win in 2 hours, 1 minute, 52 seconds for his second straight victory. The Kenyan broke away from the pack as it headed into Heartbreak Hill in Newton and opened a 40-second lead, peeking behind him as he went through Kenmore Square with a mile to go.

Kenyan Sharon Lokedi won her second straight Boston Marathon on Monday after she pulled away from the pack and cruised to victory in the final miles. Lokedi crossed the finish line in a time of 2:18:51, behind her record-setting time of 2:17:22 in 2025, but it was still the second-fastest time ever in the women’s division.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won his ninth wheelchair title in 1:16:06, missing his own course record by 33 seconds. Eden Rainbow-Cooper of Britain won her second women’s wheelchair title in Boston.