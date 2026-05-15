2026 Patriots Schedule Released
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New England Patriots fans now have some dates they can circle on their calendars.
The team’s 2026 schedule was revealed yesterday, and the defending AFC champions start their campaign against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks September 9th.
New England also has a primetime showdown with the Chicago Bears and international game with the Detroit Lions in Germany.
Up next for the Patriots is the start of summer training camp.