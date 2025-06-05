21-year-old Navy sailor mysteriously goes missing in Virginia

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
June 5, 2025
Virginia State Police

(NORFOLK, Va.) -- A 21-year-old Navy sailor has mysteriously disappeared in Virginia, leaving her mother desperate for answers.

Angelina "Angie" Resendiz was last seen on Thursday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk, according to the Virginia State Police.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," police said.

Resendiz, a Texas native, is a culinary specialist assigned to the USS James E. Williams, the Navy said.

Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, insists that her daughter "does not miss work. Sick, snow, feeling down, she shows up."

Resendiz joined the Navy in 2023 after high school "because she felt it was something that called her," Castle wrote to ABC News.

As a culinary specialist, "She thought that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders," Castle said. "She worked really hard on her ship."

"She’s fun, loving, kind, compassionate, uplifting," she added.

"People that care about Angie shared with me that the last person she was with was missing with her," and "that person showed up Monday but not Angie," Castle said.

"There are no answers for me," she said. "I just want my kid, she doesn't deserve to be missing."

The Navy told ABC News in a statement that it's "cooperating fully with the investigation."

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said, "Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone with information is urged to call NCIS at 877-579-3648.

