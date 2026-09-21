2nd possible measles exposure reported in Philadelphia at airport

Travelers wait in a line that stretches to the parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on March 28, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Philadelphia is facing a second possible measles exposure, the city's Department of Public Health warned over the weekend.

Health officials said an individual with measles passed through Philadelphia International Airport and that the case is not connected to the recent exposure that occurred at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said the exposure occurred in Terminals B and F, as well as areas used to connect to other terminals in C, D and E from 7:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 13 to 12:05 a.m. ET on Sept. 14.

The individual was passing through the airport and did not leave the premises, according to the health department.

"This week's measles exposures are a reminder of how important it is for all of us to be up to date on our vaccinations," Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson, health commissioner for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said in a statement. "Every Philadelphian who is fully vaccinated has little to fear from the situation at CHOP and the airport. Even more importantly, every one of those people is doing their part to help protect our most vulnerable from measles."

The exposures come as the number of measles cases continues to rise across Pennsylvania. As of Friday, 767 cases have been recorded so far this year, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been 150 hospitalizations so far and four measles-associated deaths, state health department data shows.

The last time the U.S. reported four measles deaths was in 1992. Last year, Texas reported two deaths and New Mexico reported one.

In the U.S., measles cases have surpassed 3,000 so far in 2026 with cases confirmed in 45 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.

However, CDC data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years. During the 2025 to 2026 school year, 92.4% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data. This is lower than the 95.2% seen in the 2019 to 2020 school year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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