3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Malibu, California: USGS

National News
Leah Sarnoff, ABC News
March 17, 2025
Dimas Ardian/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- Southern California was struck by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Malibu, California, on Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred just after 8:15 p.m. PT over 7 miles west-northwest of Malibu at a depth of 14 kilometers -- or approximately 8.5 miles deep.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude as 4.0.

Southern California residents in Malibu, parts of Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, South Bay communities and Long Beach reported feeling the tremor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

At least 40 killed as dozens of tornadoes, storms swept the country over the weekend

Ginger Zee, ABC News
Mar. 17, 2025
National News

Idaho college killings: Dramatic 911 call revealed

Kayna Whitworth, ABC News
Mar. 15, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital