3 Chinese nationals charged with smuggling Nvidia, HP chips to China

(WASHINGTON) -- Three Chinese nationals were charged with smuggling Nvidia and HP products to China, according to charges unsealed by the Justice Department on Thursday.

Starting in September of 2023, Hon Ning Ho, Brian Raymond, Cham Li and Jing Chen allegedly exported chips to China.

The Justice Department alleges that the three Chinese nationals and one American were involved in a scheme to ship these chips to third party countries -- Thailand and Malaysia -- that would then be shipped to China. The men allegedly set up a shell company to purchase these products.

The Commerce Department has banned China from acquiring these chips.

The Justice Department also alleges that the men discussed ways to "evade United States export laws and regulations."

In exchange for these chips, the men received "kickbacks" for their alleged work.

In total, the men allegedly smuggled hundreds chips to China.

