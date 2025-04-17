3 dead, including teen, in Russian drone strike on Ukraine, officials say

State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu via Getty Images

LONDON -- Three people, including a child, were killed in a "massive" Russian drone strike overnight on Dnipro, Ukraine, the local governor said.

"Thirty people were injured, five of them children," Serhiy Lysak, who leads the local administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. The injured later climbed to 31.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine described the strike as a "difficult night," saying Russia had targeted "ordinary residential buildings, ordinary civilian infrastructure."

"Tragically, three people were killed by this Russian strike, among them a girl, Veronika -- she was only 17 years old," Zelenskyy said on social media. "My condolences to the families and loved ones."

The injured included a 9-month-old girl, along with two boys aged 6 and 11, the governor said.

The drones damaged at least 15 buildings in Dnipro, including students dorms and school buildings, Mayor Borys Filatov said on social media.

Rescue workers were busy on Thursday clearing the rubble near a destroyed high-rise building, Lysak said in a post in Ukrainian.

"Someone remembers how this building was built many decades ago, entire generations grew up here," he said. "A few steps away is a playground, where, next to toys and swings, there are cars destroyed by fire. And then there is rubble and blood."

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.