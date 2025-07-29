3 dead, several injured in shooting outside casino in Reno: Police

Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

(RENO, Nev.) -- Three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday morning, officials said.

The gunfire unfolded around 7:25 a.m. in the valet area outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Six victims in total sustained gunshot wounds, with three being fatal. Of those injured, two remain in critical condition at an area hospital while the third was released, police said.

The suspect, an adult man, was found within minutes, police said. He's been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

The shooting unfolded when the suspect, who remains unidentified, walked into the parking lot and the valet area of the hotel and casino. He pulled out a handgun, which initially malfunctioned, but after he made it operable, he began firing at victims.

Five people were shot at the valet stand, with one person being declared dead on the scene. Another individual in the valet area later died from the sustained gunshot wound.

The suspect had multiple magazines and ran through the parking lot, police said, where he exchanged gunfire with a security guard.

Another victim was driving through the parking lot and was shot and killed by the suspect at random. That victim was declared dead on the scene, police said.

"My heart goes out to everyone who has been impacted by the tragic shooting incident," Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said in a statement. "While it is very early in the investigation and details are scarce, I want to thank our region's first responders and medical personnel for their courage and heroic efforts today. Our thoughts are with the Grand Sierra staff, the guests of the resort and anyone who has been impacted."

Officials said they don't believe there is a connection between the gunman and the victims.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.