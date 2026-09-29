3 hikers in Big Sur saved in overnight rescue operation

Three hikers were rescued early Monday, Sept. 28, in Big Sur, Calif. after requesting emergency assistance. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office)

(NEW YORK) -- Three hikers were airlifted to safety by rescue crews early Monday morning after becoming lost and disoriented in a Big Sur state park, according to officials.

The hikers called 911 at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday to request emergency assistance, prompting a joint search-and-rescue operation by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Big Sur Fire, and a naval air station in the area, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

One of the hikers was experiencing a medical emergency when they called 911, the sheriff's office said.

The group was located at about 12:30 a.m. The sheriff's office team located them Monday and hoisted them to safety with "Lasso 3," a Navy search-and-rescue helicopter, according to the release.

Rescue teams undertook a 2.5-mile hike at about 2,000 feet of elevation along trails that needed to be cleared with machetes and chainsaws because of overgrowth to reach the hikers, authorities said.

The three were hiking in Limekiln State Park along the Big Sur coastline, officials said.

The three were turned over to Big Sur Fire and Ambulance personnel upon their safe return and the mission was concluded at about 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office reminds those venturing into the backcountry to know their limitations and prepare before departing. Hikers are encouraged to use established trails, carry a GPS-enabled device for navigation, and tell a family member or friend when they leave and their expected return time.

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