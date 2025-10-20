3 injured in shooting outside Oklahoma State University residential hall: Police

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- At least three people were injured early Sunday in a shooting outside of a residential hall at Oklahoma State University, authorities said.

One of the injured victims is a student at the Stillwater, Oklahoma, school, according to the Oklahoma State University Police Department.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting.

The shooting was reported around 3:40 a.m. local time outside the Carreker East residential hall, according to the OSU police statement.

"Initial reports indicate a large, private party occurred at an off-campus location. After the gathering disbanded, some attendees returned to Carreker East, where the shooting occurred," according to the police statement.

OSU Chief of Police Michael Beckner said one of the victims is known to be an OSU student.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

There is no ongoing threat to the campus, according to the statement. Officials requested that anyone with information about the shooting contact the OSU Police Department.

Beckner said campus police officers first learned of the shooting when they overheard a radio call from a Stillwater police dispatcher of a gunshot victim at a McDonald's several miles from the college.

He said campus officers went to the McDonald's and found the person suffering from gunshot wounds and began to provide medical aid.

Beckner said that about the same time, campus police received calls of a shooting occurring on campus in the area of the residential halls.

Beckner said when officers got to the scene, people were leaving the area in cars, and officers stopped several of the vehicles at gunpoint. He said that no victims were at the scene when officers arrived.

But while on the scene, officers received word that a person shot at the school had been dropped off at the Stillwater Medical Center, and another victim of the shooting had shown up at the Tulsa Medical Center.

Beckner said all three victims of the shooting were in stable condition on Sunday afternoon.

While interviewing potential witnesses, officers learned that a shooting had just occurred in the parking out outside the Carreker East residential hall.

Beckner said witnesses told officers that the shooting stemmed from a dispute that had erupted earlier at a party at the Payne County Expo Center in Stillwater and spilled over to an after-party on campus.

Asked about the dispute by reporters, Beckner said, "A disagreement between several people. That's as far as I'll say."

