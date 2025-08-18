3 officers injured in shooting in Utah, police say

Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Three officers were shot and injured while responding to domestic disturbance call at a residence in Utah, law enforcement said.

A suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, Detective Crystal Beck, of the Brigham City Police Department, told reporters in a press conference.

The officers’ conditions were unknown, Beck said.

When they arrived at the residence in Tremonton they were immediately shot at by the suspect, she said. Those initial officers called for additional units and stopped responding to radio calls, she added.

Additional officers arrived and were able to take the suspect into custody, Beck said.

No civilians were injured and there is no current threat to the public, although the shelter in place remains, she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.