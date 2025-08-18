3 officers injured in shooting in Utah, police say

National News
Candy O’Terry
August 18, 2025
Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Three officers were shot and injured while responding to domestic disturbance call at a residence in Utah, law enforcement said.

A suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, Detective Crystal Beck, of the Brigham City Police Department, told reporters in a press conference.

The officers’ conditions were unknown, Beck said.

When they arrived at the residence in Tremonton they were immediately shot at by the suspect, she said. Those initial officers called for additional units and stopped responding to radio calls, she added.

Additional officers arrived and were able to take the suspect into custody, Beck said.

No civilians were injured and there is no current threat to the public, although the shelter in place remains, she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

2 Americans drown in a 3-hour span at same Bahamas resort: Police

Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Aug. 17, 2025
National News

Man accused of throwing sandwich at CBP agent in DC was a DOJ employee, Bondi says

Alexander Mallin and Doc Louallen, ABC News
Aug. 14, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital