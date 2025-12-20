3 police officers shot ‘without warning’ while responding to domestic call in Rochester

National News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
December 20, 2025
(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) -- Three police officers in Rochester, New York, were shot Friday night "without warning at close range" while responding to a domestic call at a home, police said.

Emergency services received a call from a man who said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was attempting to break into her home and possibly had a gun, according to the Rochester Police Department. The caller also told dispatchers he had a legal permit for a firearm and was carrying a pistol.

Officers arrived a short time later and located the suspect, identified by the caller as the ex-boyfriend, along the side of the house, authorities said. 

"He immediately pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots from close range toward the officers and the victim, striking two officers," Rochester Police Chief David Smith said during a Saturday morning news conference.

Additional shots were fired, including an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the man who called police, which resulted in the caller being shot multiple times, Smith said.

The suspect fled the scene but was located within minutes by another officer, who was also shot after being fired upon by the suspect.

That officer and others on scene returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times and killing him, police said.

One officer was shot multiple times in the upper body and is listed in stable condition. Another officer was shot in the upper body, rushed to surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition.

A third officer suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition, authorities said. The man who initially called police was shot multiple times and remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released the identities of those involved and the investigation is currently ongoing. 

