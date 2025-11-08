3 shot dead at landscape supply company in San Antonio, suspect ‘down’

mphotoi/Getty Images

(SAN ANTONIO) -- Three people were shot dead at a landscape supply company in San Antonio, Texas, early Saturday, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said on social media that the suspect is "down" with a "self-inflicted" wound.

McManus said at a news conference earlier on Saturday that "the people involved in this event are employees of that landscape supply company."

"There may be others wounded, but we're not sure," McManus said.

The motive is not known, but the chief said it was not a random shooting.

McManus did not identify the victims killed, but said two were males and one was female.

