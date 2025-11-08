3 shot dead at landscape supply company in San Antonio, suspect ‘down’

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
November 8, 2025
mphotoi/Getty Images

(SAN ANTONIO) -- Three people were shot dead at a landscape supply company in San Antonio, Texas, early Saturday, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said on social media that the suspect is "down" with a "self-inflicted" wound.

McManus said at a news conference earlier on Saturday that "the people involved in this event are employees of that landscape supply company."

"There may be others wounded, but we're not sure," McManus said.

The motive is not known, but the chief said it was not a random shooting.

McManus did not identify the victims killed, but said two were males and one was female.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Midwest, parts of northern New England could see 1st snow of the season

Kyle Reiman and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Nov. 8, 2025
National News

Body of missing Charleston college student is found, death ruled suicide: Police

Emily Shapiro and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Nov. 8, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital