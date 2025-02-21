3 shot dead outside driver’s licensing office in Louisville, no known suspects: Police

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- Three people were shot and killed in a parking lot outside a driver's licensing office in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, police said.

A male victim died at the scene while two female victims died at a hospital, Louisville police said.

No suspect is in custody, police said. Witnesses said the suspect appeared to flee the scene, according to police.

"There does not seem to be a public threat," police said at a news conference.

Authorities didn't discuss any potential connection between the victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.