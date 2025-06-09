3 sisters allegedly killed in Washington during visit with their father were suffocated: Authorities

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
June 9, 2025
Wenatchee Police Department

(CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.) -- Three young sisters who were found dead near a Washington campground after they left home for a "planned visitation" with their father died from suffocation, authorities said Monday.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were located on June 2 near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, following a search, police said.

An autopsy completed on Friday determined the girls' cause of death to be suffocation and the manner of death is homicide, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

The girls had each been found with plastic bags over the heads and their wrists were zip-tied, according to court documents previously obtained by ABC News.

Their father, Travis Decker, who is wanted for their murders, remains at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

As the West bakes, severe weather continues from Mississippi to western New York

Kenton Gewecke and Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Jun. 9, 2025
National News

As the West bakes, severe weather continues from Mississippi to western New York

Kenton Gewecke and Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Jun. 9, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital