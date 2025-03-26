3 skiers killed, including American, in large avalanche in Canada

World News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
March 26, 2025

Three people were killed when a large avalanche swept away a group of skiers in Canada, officials said.

The avalanche struck just before 1 p.m. on Monday when two groups of skiers had just finished skiing and were waiting in a staging area below the tree line of Clute Creek water shed in an alpine area on the east side of Kootenay Lake in the British Columbia backcountry, according to a statement from the Kaslo Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“A transport helicopter was nearing the group when the pilot observed an avalanche and sounded the siren,” officials said. “One group of skiers was able to run out of harm’s way, while the other group of four was swept away into the tree line.”

Efforts to recover the men were immediately initiated but when officials located them, they found three of them deceased.

They were identified as “a 44-year-old man from Whistler BC, a 45-year-old man from Idaho USA and the 53-year-old guide from Kaslo BC.”

The fourth man, a 40-year-old from Nelson, British Columbia, was critically injured.

Avalanche Canada said the Kootenays have a high danger rating at all elevations and that rising temperatures can create avalanche conditions.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Egypt, Saudi Arabia condemn establishment of Israeli agency to ‘voluntarily’ remove Gazans

Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Mar. 26, 2025
World News

DHS secretary set to visit infamous migrant prison on trip that includes stops in El Salvador

Luke Barr, ABC News
Mar. 26, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital