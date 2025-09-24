3 students injured in stabbing at Pittsburgh high school: Authorities

Doc Louallen, ABC News
September 24, 2025

(PITTSBURGH) -- Three students were injured in a stabbing at Pittsburgh's Carrick High School on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police, fire and EMS responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. following reports of an altercation that led to the stabbings, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on X, formerly Twitter.

Two students were transported by Pittsburgh EMS with stab wounds to their abdomens, according to police. A third victim sustained a minor laceration and was treated at the scene.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Public Schools said the suspect used a small knife and stabbed three other students. The district confirmed one student’s injury may be serious, but said all injured students are receiving medical attention.

A male student was taken into custody at the scene after sustaining a hand laceration, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was treated by medics and then transported to police headquarters for questioning.

Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Cara Cruz told reporters the incident stemmed from an altercation in a hallway and was not random. Cruz confirmed one victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, another in stable condition, and the third had minor injuries.

The students involved range in age from 15 to 18, Cruz said. The exact age of the suspect have not been confirmed as the investigation continues.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced the building is in "secure" status. It remains on lockdown while the scene is processed.

Classes are ongoing, but parents may pick up students if they choose, Cruz said.

Authorities urged anyone with video footage of the incident to contact Pittsburgh Police headquarters at 412-323-7800.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

