3 Year Old Shoots Self With Gun Found in Vehicle

A three-year-old child is recovering after accidentally shooting themself with a gun that was found in a car.

Hooksett police said the child was seriously hurt but the injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

According to officers, it happened on Wednesday evening when the toddler got into the car that was parked in the driveway of a home on Whitehall Road.

The firearm was inside the vehicle and the child accidentally shot themselves.

The three-year-old was flown to a Boston hospital. Police say this is now a criminal investigation.