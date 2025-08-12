$30,000 of stolen Labubus recovered in major California bust

Facebook / City of Chino Police Department

(CHINO, Calif.) -- Police in California recovered approximately $30,000 worth of stolen Labubu collectibles that were stolen in multiple trips over several days, police said.

Chino Police Department detectives recovered the Labubus after serving a search warrant at a home in Upland, California, where they found 14 boxes of the stolen merchandise, along with evidence indicating the items were about to be resold and shipped across the country, according to a statement from the department.

Detectives said they had been investigating a burglary where, they say, suspects would enter a warehouse and steal boxes, during several trips over multiple days, containing the highly sought-after Labubus that are often sold for high prices online.

“During the investigation, a search warrant was served at a residence in Upland,” Chino officials said. “One suspect attempted to flee but ultimately surrendered without incident. Detectives recovered fourteen boxes of stolen merchandise, along with evidence indicating the items were being prepared for resale and shipment across the country.”

The recovered property was quickly returned to the rightful owners, police said.

Police did not say if any had identified any suspects or brought any charges in the case.

