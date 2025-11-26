4.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island

National News
Mason Leath, ABC News
November 26, 2025
Gary S Chapman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck the southeastern portion of Hawaii's Big Island Wednesday night just before midnight local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The event was located on the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunamis were expected as a result, the agency added.

The USGS said in a press release that the earthquake had a depth of about three miles underground, and that the seismic event does appear to be related to the recent Kilauea volcanic eruptions.

"The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. The event followed the end of episode 37 lava fountaining on Kīlauea by 10 minutes, but does not appear directly related to the eruption. Most earthquakes in this region are caused by movement of the south flank of Kīlauea," the press release read, in part.

No damage from the earthquake has been reported.

