4 charged after anti-ICE protest outside Chicago facility erupts in violence

(CHICAGO) -- Federal charges have been filed against four individuals involved in the anti-ICE protests in Chicago over the weekend, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The four defendants are being charged with assaulting and resisting officers outside the Broadview ICE facility during the multi-day protest on Saturday.

Paul Ivery, one of the individuals charged, allegedly showed his middle finger to federal agents at the protest before saying, “I’ll f------ kill you right now” and jumping on a car, causing damage to the vehicle, and fighting with a Homeland Security agent, according to the court filings.

Hubert Mazur, Ray Collins and Jocelyne Robledo were also detained at the protests after engaging in physical altercations with federal officers, according to the court documents. Collins and Robledo were in possession of semiautomatic pistols at the protest but had lawful permits to carry the firearms, according to court documents.

ICE posted on X about Collins and Robledo's arrests Monday afternoon, sharing photos of the couple and their firearms, writing "they will be prosecuted and held accountable."

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said federal officers used tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and flash-bang devices on protesters, journalists and bystanders in Broadview. The Trump administration is attempting to destabilize Chicago, he said.

"This is not about fighting crime or about public safety. This is about sowing fear and intimidation and division among Americans. It was about creating a pretext to send armed military troops into our communities. This is about consolidating power in Donald Trump's hands," Pritzker said.

ABC News has reached out to the Trump administration for a comment.

A group of Chicago community groups held another news conference Sunday, lambasting ICE's activities and increased presence in the city.

Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who represents part of Chicago in Congress, criticized ICE's efforts to detain immigrants in the city.

"Today we witness the further militarization of ICE tactics in Chicago as they showed up downtown to indiscriminately continue to profile against people just because of what they look like," Garcia said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on X Sunday afternoon, saying, "This is another brazen provocation from the Trump administration that does nothing to make our city safer."

