4 children struck by gunfire after masked suspects shoot at Memphis home: Police

Doc Louallen, ABC News
September 8, 2025

(MEMPHIS) -- Four children, including a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, were shot Sunday night in Memphis, Tennessee, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 9:54 p.m. at a home in the Hickory Hill area. Memphis Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, where they found four juvenile victims.

Two 15-year-old victims -- one male and one female -- were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, officials said.

According to police, multiple suspects fled the scene on foot, heading northbound. The suspects were wearing all-black clothing and ski masks at the time of the shooting.

As police secured the area with crime scene tape, distraught family members began arriving at the scene late Sunday night, according to police dispatch audio.

Memphis Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

ABC News' Charlotte Slovin contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

