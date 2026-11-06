4 Colorado officers shot, 1 fatally, after gunfight with suspect: Police

KMGH

One police officer was killed and three others wounded after a gunfight with a suspect who was trying to get on a bus in Lakewood, Colorado, Thursday night, police said.

The suspect was killed in the gunfire, John Romero, the public information officer with the Lakewood Police Department, told reporters at a press conference.

A civilian was also injured in the incident, but the circumstances are unclear, he said.

Officers were called to the area of Colfax and Wadsworth, in Lakewood, about 5 miles west of downtown Denver, at about 6:30 p.m. local time for the report of a "suspicious person," who may have been involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day, Romero said.

When officers encountered the suspect he was attempting to get on a Regional Transportation District bus, Romero said.

"Within seconds of agents approaching the suspect, the suspect opened fire on our agents. A gunfight ensued," he said.

All four officers were taken to area hospitals, where one of them died. Romero said he did not have the conditions of the three wounded officers.

The identity of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team will handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, Romero said.

"Right now, our main concern is the family of our fallen agent and our agents here at the Lakewood Police Department," Romero said. "We just want the family to know that we love them, that we're here for them, and Lakewood Police Department is a family, and we will be here for each other."

In a statement, the RTD transportation service said: "RTD is deeply concerned by the shooting that occurred this evening aboard an RTD-contracted operated bus servicing Route 76 in Lakewood. Our thoughts are with those affected directly by this incident. The safety and well-being of our customers, employees and partners remain our highest priority."

In a statement posted on social media, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said: "Law enforcement put their lives on the line for our safety everyday and I am heartbroken to learn that a Lakewood Police Agent was killed in the line of duty this evening."

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