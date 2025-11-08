4 dead, 11 injured after speeding car crashes into business, pedestrians

National News
Nadine El-Bawab and Ahmad Hemingway, ABC News
November 8, 2025
(TAMPA, Fla.) -- At least four are dead and 11 others were injured when a driver lost control of a vehicle while moving at a high speed, crashing into a business and hitting more than a dozen people in Tampa, Florida, police said.

The vehicle involved in the deadly crash has been previously observed street racing in Tampa, according to police.

There victims died at the scene and a fourth victim died at the hospital. One victim is in critical condition and eight others are in stable condition, being treated at other hospitals, police said. Two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said. 

Silas Sampson, 22, was detained at the scene of the crash, according to police. 

The suspect was allegedly "driving recklessly" on I-275 before exiting the interstate at "a high rate of speed," police said.

Air Service was monitoring the vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Police pursuing the car attempted an "unsuccessful PIT maneuver," but the driver continued speeding. Shortly after, the driver crashed into the business, police said. 

"What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement.

"Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families," Bercaw said.

