4 dead in shooting at Montana bar, suspect at large: Highway patrol

National News
Emily Shapiro and Alex Stone, ABC News
August 1, 2025

(ANACONDA, Mont.) -- Four people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Anaconda in western Montana, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The shooting suspect, Michael Paul Brown, is at large and believed to be armed and dangerous, the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center said.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said on social media that he's "closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Smithsonian removes references to Trump’s impeachments from ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ exhibit — for now

Deena Zaru, ABC News
Aug. 1, 2025
National News

Midtown Manhattan office shooter fired 47 rounds in deadly rampage: Police

Mark Crudele and Aaron Katersky, ABC News
Aug. 1, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital