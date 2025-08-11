4 kids, 2 adults dead after a house fire in southern Maryland

National News
Lauren Minore and Riley Hoffman, ABC News
August 11, 2025
Maryland State Fire Marshal

(BALTIMORE) -- Six people are dead after a house fire broke out in Waldorf, Maryland, early Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 8:40 a.m., the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and several surrounding departments responded to a report of a dwelling fire with entrapment.

The victims were two adults and four children, according to officials. There were nine residents who lived at the house; one adult escaped and two others were not home at the time of the fire.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation, but there was no evidence of a criminal act, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a post on X.

"In Charles County, we do have fires every now and then, but with the loss of life, that this is ... this is pretty devastating," said Bill Smith, Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS public information officer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

