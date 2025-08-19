4 people, including 2 children, found dead from gunshot wounds in New Hampshire home: Police

kali9/Getty Images

(MADBURY, N.H.) -- Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in a New Hampshire home and police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide, authorities said.

A toddler was found alive and uninjured in the home in Madbury, a small town in the state's Seacoast region northwest of Portsmouth, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Police officers discovered the bodies of two adults and two children around 8:21 p.m. on Monday after a 911 caller reported that several people were deceased inside the home, according to the statement.

"Each of the deceased family members appears to have suffered gunshot wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene," according to the statement from authorities.

The names of the deceased family members are being withheld by law enforcement pending autopsies scheduled for Wednesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and notification of next of kin, officials said.

Investigators said there is no known threat to the public.

"I think investigators still have probably more questions than they have answers," Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati told ABC affiliate station WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire. "One of the biggest questions they have right now is motive. Why? And I think that's probably one of the more difficult things that they are trying to grasp, to understand how this came to be and to be able to be more definitive and to understand what the sequence of events was like inside that house."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.