4-year-old bitten by mountain lion at national park: Officials

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
July 22, 2025
George Rose/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A 4-year-old child was attacked by a mountain lion at a national park in Washington state, officials said.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Olympic National Park, near the Victoria Overlook area on Hurricane Ridge, according to the National Park Service.

The child was bitten by the mountain lion while walking with their family on a "popular trail," park officials said.

Paramedics and park staff responded and transferred the victim via an air ambulance to a Seattle hospital, where the child is undergoing treatment, park officials said Monday. No additional details on the child have been released to protect their privacy, park officials said.

Following the attack, park rangers immediately began searching for the collared cougar, which was located and dispatched Monday morning, park officials said.

"There are no current threats to the public," the National Park Service said in a press release on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation. Witnesses to the attack are urged to contact the parks service at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

According to the National Park Service, cougars are typically elusive and attacks on humans are rare.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

What to expect at sentencing for Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Jul. 22, 2025
National News

Marine researchers concerned over uptick in whale deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

Julia Jacobo, ABC News
Jul. 21, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital