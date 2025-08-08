42nd Annual Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive Coming Up

The 42nd Annual Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive is set for Wednesday August 20th and Thursday August 21st from 9a to 6pm both days at the DoubleTree By Hilton, Downtown Manchester at 700 Elm Street.

You can schedule an appointment right now by logging on to Red Cross Blood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or downloading the Blood Donor App and use the Sponsor Code: SINGER.

Michael Bolduc from the Greater Manchester Region for the American Red Cross joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to discuss the Gail Singer Blood Drive and the urgent current need for blood and why donations are so important at this time of year.