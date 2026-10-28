5 cases of E. coli confirmed in San Luis Obispo, possibly linked to local farm: Health officials

Escherichia Coli (E. Coli.) bacteria under a microscope (Getty Images stock photo)

Health officials in central California are reporting cases of E. coli possibly linked to a local farm.

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department (SLOPHD) said on Monday it has confirmed five cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection.

The five cases are among two adults and three children, Tom Cuddy, public information officer for SLOPHD, told ABC News. The children are "seriously ill and in ... pediatric intensive care," Cuddy said.

The health department said it is investigating a potential link to Brookshire Farms, known for having a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and other activities during the fall. Cuddy confirmed that all five patients had visited Brookshire Farms.

Anyone who visited Brookshire Farms between Oct. 16 and Oct. 26 and is experiencing symptoms such as abdominal cramping and bloody diarrhea about three to 10 days post-visit should contact their healthcare provider, the department said.

Cuddy said it is possible that additional cases will be identified as the investigation continues.

"We are working to determine whether other people may have been exposed and encourage anyone who visited Brookshire Farms during the suspected exposure period and develops symptoms to immediately contact their healthcare provider," he said.

The department said the source of the cases is still under investigation, and it is unclear how long the investigation will take.

SLOPHD also encouraged individuals who are contacted by officials to cooperate and answer requests for information to help identify the source of the infections.

The release said Brookshire Farms is cooperating with the health department. SLOPHD said the farm is closing temporarily while health officials complete their investigation.

"We are gathering information about the activities and potential exposures of people who became ill," Cuddy said. "The investigation is ongoing, and we have not yet confirmed the specific source of the infections or the circumstances of exposure."

Brookshire Farms did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.

E. coli are bacteria found in many places, including in the environment, foods, water and the intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most E. coli are harmless, but some can make people sick, causing symptoms including abdominal cramping, watery or bloody diarrhea, vomiting and a low-grade fever, the CDC said.

A few strains of E. coli are known as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, meaning they produce toxins that can cause severe illness. This can lead to a serious condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome, in which small blood vessels become damaged, causing clots to form that can harm the kidneys and, in turn, can lead to sudden kidney failure or death.

The department said children under age 10 are at highest risk of having complications. Cuddy said the laboratory is evaluating additional information to determine the specific strain behind the cases.

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