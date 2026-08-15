5 injured in shooting at Virginia State University, no arrests made

Undated photo of the VSU campus. (Facebook/Virginia State University)

(PETERSBURG, Va.) -- A lockdown has been lifted at Virginia State University after a shooting outside residence halls left five people injured, one of them critically. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Officers responded near the VSU Quad Annexes at around 1:30 a.m. local time Saturday to find five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the university.

All five individuals were transferred to area hospitals. One is in critical condition while the four others have non-life threatening injuries.

"Although the lockdown has been lifted, members of the VSU community are asked to remain mindful of the ongoing law enforcement activity and avoid the immediate area where investigators are processing the scene," the university said Saturday morning.

A significant law enforcement presence remains on campus while the investigation continues, the university said.

Chesterfield County Police are leading the investigation, with assistance from Virginia State University Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or VSU Police at 804-524-5411.

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