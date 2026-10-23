5 injured in thwarted potential ‘major attack’ at Israeli checkpoint in West Bank: Israeli officials

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Five people were injured in a shooting at an Israeli military checkpoint in the West Bank, sparking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to close off the entire area in what he described as a thwarted potential "major attack."

Two Palestinian gunmen were killed by Israeli security forces after the shooting in Hebron, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The shooting left five people injured, including two who were in critical condition, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

Speaking at the scene, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the attackers’ vehicle contained large quantities of ammunition and weapons, leading him to believe they may have been planning a larger attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the closure of the entire West Bank in response, according to a statement. The IDF also launched what it described as a counterterrorism operation in Hebron and surrounding villages.

Hamas stopped short of claiming responsibility for the shooting but praised the attack and called on its supporters to carry out further attacks against Israeli soldiers and settlers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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