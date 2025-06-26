5 killed after train hits vehicle that allegedly attempted to go around crossing gate

Florian Roden / EyeEm/Getty Images

(GARY, Ind.) -- Five people have been killed after a train hit their vehicle when the driver allegedly went around the crossing gate, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Highway 20 and Utah Street in Gary, Indiana, when a witness told Gary Police that the crossing gate for the oncoming South Shore train was down when the driver of the vehicle went around it to beat the train, according to ABC News’ Chicago Station WLS.

It appears the train may have also been damaged in the crash, according to WLS. South Shore service was temporarily suspended but is now up and running again Thursday morning, WLS said.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved in the crash and the investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

