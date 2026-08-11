5 teens die after car goes over cliff in Colorado, authorities say

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
August 11, 2026
First responders at the scene of a deadly car crash in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Aug. 9, 2026.(Grand Junction Police Department)

(NEW YORK) -- Five 17-year-old boys died when their vehicle went off a cliff in Colorado and crashed, authorities said.

The crash occurred in a residential area of Grand Junction late Saturday, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office.

Police and fire personnel responded shortly before 8 a.m. local time Sunday to a report of a possible vehicle that drove off the edge of a cliff in the 2000 block of Lookout Lane, according to the Grand Junction Police Department. They located the crashed vehicle on the hillside, police said.

All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. 

"Initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling southbound on Lookout Lane when it veered off the roadway and down the steep incline of the hillside," the Grand Junction Police Department said in a release on Sunday.

Speed is being considered as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

First responders from multiple agencies worked to recover the bodies from the crash site. All five teens died from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner's office said in a statement Monday.

The driver, front seat passenger and a third occupant were wearing their seatbelts, while the two other occupants were not and were ejected from the vehicle, according to the coroner's office.

The teens were residents of Grand Junction, according to the coroner's office, which did not publicly identify them, citing a policy not to release the names of minors.

"Our hearts are heavy following the tragic losses this weekend," the police department said.  

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