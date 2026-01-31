5-year-old Minneapolis boy Liam Conejo Ramos, father ordered released from federal jail

John Quinones, Laura Romero, and James Scholz, ABC News
January 31, 2026
People protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement as they march toward the South Texas Family Residential Center on January 28, 2026 in Dilley, Texas. (Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, asylum seekers who were arrested last week in Minnesota, were ordered to be released by a federal judge in Texas on Saturday.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ordered Conejo Ramos and his father released from the immigration detention center at Dilley "as soon as practicable" but no later than Feb. 3.

"Any possible or anticipated removal or transfer of Petitioners under this present detention is prohibited," the judge wrote in his order.

