5 years since COVID declared public health emergency in US, still killing thousands

UIG via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) -- Friday marks five years since the COVID-19 virus was declared a public health emergency by the United States. But five years later, the virus is still killing thousands, according to experts.

"One of the things we have learned is that COVID came to us new, and now is integrated into our way of life," said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "COVID is not going away, and it still causes a substantial amount of illness each year."

While the world might not be in a global pandemic anymore, Sean Clarke, a professor of nursing leadership at New York University, said COVID is still a constant presence.

"The virus is still persistent and still moving. It's still not a trivial thing," Clarke told ABC News. "It hasn't vanished, it's just at a different point."

Since 2020, over 7 million lives have been lost to the virus, according to the World Health Organization. Social distancing, wearing masks and introducing COVID-19 vaccines led the WHO to declare on May 5, 2023, that the virus was no longer a global health emergency. However, that didn't mean COVID-19 could be immediately disregarded, said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"It is with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency," Ghebreyesus said in 2023. "However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat."

There have been 2,861 reported COVID-19 deaths in the world in the last 28 days, according to the WHO, with the U.S. making up 2,100 of those deaths. Hospitalizations and emergency department visits are also on the rise, and death rates for COVID-19 are at 1.8%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite five years of research developments, treatments and diagnostic tests, Schaffner told ABC News that COVID-19 will always be around, with two peaks each year — one in the summer and one in winter.

"We are going to have to keep living with this virus as we live with others," Schaffner said.

The thousands of deaths and rise in hospitalizations will not decrease until more people take advantage of getting vaccinated, Schaffner told ABC News.

While COVID-19 vaccines are available for adults and children, vaccination rates are low. As of Jan. 4, less than 25% of adults were vaccinated with the updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

"There are still people who are being admitted who've never been vaccinated at all and others who are not up to date in their vaccinations," Schaffner said. "That's unfortunate because the data continues to show that vaccination is the single most important preventive measure."

Since COVID-19's introduction, many patients have reported experiencing long COVID-19, where symptoms continue for years after the initial infection. According to the Mayo Clinic, some researchers have estimated that 10% to 35% of people who have had COVID-19 went on to have long COVID.

Schaffner said the way to diminish cases of long COVID is to keep up with vaccinations, which will reduce the chance of acquiring the virus and eliminate the possibility of developing long COVID.

"Anything we can do to reduce the occurrence and the severity of that acute infection will result in a reduction in the risk of long COVID," Schaffner said. "Vaccination helps prevent and reduce the severity of the initial infection, it also reduces the risk of you getting long COVID."

Looking at the next five years, Schaffner said the virus will continue to evolve or mutate, which will lead to updated vaccines on an annual basis. But, COVID-19 might also become even more intense, Schaffner said.

"This virus could mutate again and become more severe," Schaffner said. "We don't know if that's going to happen. But when it comes to viruses, it's very hazardous to predict the future, because they're so unpredictable."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.