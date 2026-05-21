50+ Arrested After Unlawful Assembly At Hampton Beach

50+ Arrested After Unlawful Assembly At Hampton Beach
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 21, 2026

More than 50 people are in custody after fights broke out this week at Hampton Beach.

Authorities say hundreds of people gathered Tuesday for a social media-promoted event before tensions escalated.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno declared an unlawful assembly and officers repeatedly ordered the crowd to disperse as conditions worsened.

Officers responded to more than 120 calls for service and arrested 51 people.

Officials say charges include riot, assault, DUI, and disorderly conduct, and additional charges are possible.

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