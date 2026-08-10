50 Cent to executive produce ‘Payday’ TV series

Entertainment NewsUrban
Andrea Tuccillo
August 10, 2026
50 Cent performs on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026' (Disney/Christopher Willard)

50 Cent is cashing in on Payday.

The rapper/producer has boarded the TV adaptation of the popular first-person shooter video game series. He’ll executive produce under his G-Unit Film & Television production company, alongside Vice Studios and Starbreeze Entertainment.

“G-Unit Film & TV has built cinematic crime stories that connect with audiences around the world,” 50 said in a statement. “Teaming up with Vice Studios and bringing the world of ‘Payday’ to the screen gives us the chance to build something big, a high-energy franchise that pushes the heist genre forward.”

50 posted about his involvement on the project on social media, writing, “I’m leaving no room for errors, When ever they go against me, you should run to poly market and bet on 50. PAYDAY is gonna be BIG I’m working.”

50 is currently executive producing Fightland on Starz. He also EPs the Power franchise at the network.

No word yet on when or where Payday will air.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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