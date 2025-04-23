6.2 magnitude earthquake near Istanbul rattles Turkey

World News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
April 23, 2025

(LONDON) -- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled much of Turkey Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at a depth of just 6.2 miles with the epicenter of the quake located approximately 14 miles southeast of Marmara Ereğlisi and 70 miles west of Istanbul.

No casualties have been reported so far, but hospitals reported that many patients were admitted due to anxiety and panic as citizens could be seen rushing into the streets and parks.

ABC News' Engin Bas and Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

