6 Americans reach 2026 US Open quarterfinals, most since 2002

Ben Shelton returns a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's fourth round match at the US Open Tennis Championships in New York City, Sept. 7, 2026. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A total of six American tennis players have surged into the singles quarterfinals at the 2026 U.S. Open, the most since 2002.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro are competing in the quarterfinals Tuesday and Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Pegula and Navarro will face off against each other Tuesday night, while Gauff is scheduled to play Russia's Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday.

In the men's draw, Americans Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen are set to play in quarterfinal matches.

Tiafoe and Michelsen play each other in a match on Tuesday afternoon, while Shelton will face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday night.

The last time this many Americans advanced so far in the U.S. Open was over 20 years ago, when eight American players reached the quarterfinals of the 2002 U.S. Open, according to the United States Tennis Association, which runs the tournament.

The U.S. Open women's and men's singles finals will be played on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, respectively.

The last American man to win the Grand Slam tournament was Andy Roddick in 2003.

Gauff was the last American woman to win the singles title, taking home a victory in 2023.

The 2026 U.S. Open is airing on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

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